Joy on her extremely thin figure: "I was anxious that people might not seek me out if I wasn't pretty" (The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Joy of Red Velvet, who has drawn attention for her extremely thin figure, candidly shared her feelings about being judged on her appearance.

Doh Kyung-soo (D.O.), Joy, BIG Naughty, and Kwon Eun-bi appeared on the KBS 2TV music talk show 'The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend,' which aired on the 11th, delivering diverse performances and candid stories.

D.O. opened the show with 'Popcorn,' which has been rising on the charts two years after its release, lifting the mood with his signature understated vocals. He then spontaneously sang Sung Si-kyung's 'Every Moment of You' in front of the original singer, creating another 'legendary performance.'

As the song began, D.O. performed it with delicate emotion, prompting Sung Si-kyung to praise him, saying, "I liked it because I could feel the heart of such an innocent man. It was very pleasant to listen to." Sung Si-kyung also promised that he would sing D.O.'s 'Popcorn' on an opening stage someday, adding to the warm atmosphere.

D.O. named jazz as a genre he would definitely like to try and spontaneously performed 'Fly Me to the Moon,' showing the possibility of a new musical transformation.

D.O., who recently released his fourth mini-album, 'DOPAMINE,' introduced the album's desired image as 'dark sexy.' After checking D.O.'s concept photos, Sung Si-kyung responded, "But it's so 'bright cute,'" drawing laughter. D.O. wrapped up his appearance with 'Guitarist,' the title track he performed only on 'The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend' on television, showcasing the appeal of his new release.

Joy opened the 'Two People' segment with a bright, refreshing energy as she performed 'Hello,' the title track of her first solo album. Speaking candidly about her feelings while preparing for Red Velvet's recent full-group comeback, Joy recalled, "Two years ago was the time for contract renewals, and I was very anxious because I was afraid the group might end." She added, "I confirmed how strong the members' feelings were, and I wanted to convey those feelings to our fans as well," explaining the sincerity behind the title track, for which she wrote the lyrics herself.

She also opened up about a personal concern. Joy said, "At 29, I was anxious that people might not seek me out if I was no longer young and wasn't pretty," but added, "After turning 30, I feel as if I've become one year old again." She defined herself as "a baby in my thirties," drawing laughter.

Joy, who said she enjoys reading letters from fans, spontaneously performed Lena Park's 'I'll Write You,' a song she had long admired. She also revealed that she passed her first audition after singing Lena Park's 'I Wish It Would Be That Way by Now,' adding to their special connection. In addition to her singing career, Joy announced that she would take on new challenges as actress Park Su-young, including a new drama and animation dubbing. She concluded by singing 'Cocktail Love' with Sung Si-kyung, creating a sweet harmony.

BIG Naughty showcased his presence with a powerful performance of 'Vancouver 2.' He looked back on choosing a career as a singer through 'Show Me The Money' while he was still in high school. He said that he received the acceptance message from 'Show Me The Money' the day after agreeing with his parents, "Let's study for three more years and then do what you want," adding, "I still remember the look of despair on my mother's face when I showed her the message."

BIG Naughty added that he had worked on 256 songs, including writing and composing, and had devoted himself to music without a break, releasing about 30 songs over the past year ahead of his service as a social service worker. His final release before beginning his service, 'Nostalgia,' contained special feelings for his mother. BIG Naughty said, "I think I grew up by consuming some of my mother's dreams," explaining that he wrote the song as a birthday present for her.

BIG Naughty's mother came to the recording studio in person and showed off their playful mother-son chemistry, saying, "I like BigBang, but I think my tastes align more with Big Naughty." She also spoke sincerely about her son's decision to choose music over academics, saying, "Making him study was probably partly my own desire. I'm more grateful that he found his own path," adding to the emotional moment.

BIG Naughty spontaneously sang BigBang's 'Bad Boy' for his mother. During the final performance of 'Nostalgia,' he approached her in the audience and sang with her, leaving a deep impression.

The 'Summer Queen,' Kwon Eun-bi, reignited the energy in the studio with her signature song 'Underwater.' When the conversation turned to self-care, Sung Si-kyung revealed that he enjoys eating flounder while dieting. He shared his personal method of dipping the flounder belly in red chili sauce and the remaining meat in salt. Kwon Eun-bi joined in, saying, "I also eat flounder as a late-night snack," forming an unexpected shared connection over flounder and drawing laughter.

Kwon Eun-bi reminisced about her time in IZ*ONE by performing the group's debut song 'La Vie en Rose' solo for the first time. After the performance, she expressed her affection for her former members, saying, "I started missing my friends," and, "I realized that we created great synergy when we worked together."

Kwon Eun-bi also revealed that, while considering how to show a new side of herself, she told her agency as soon as she heard her new song 'DEJAVU' that she wanted it to be the title track. She closed with a performance of 'DEJAVU,' demonstrating a broader musical spectrum as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, 'The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend' airs every Friday at 10:20 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.