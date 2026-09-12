'Shinsegae family heiress' Annie weighs in on 15,000-won movie ticket debate: "A reasonable price"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Annie of ALLDAY PROJECT, whose real name is Moon Seo-yoon, is the granddaughter of Lee Myung-hee, chairwoman of Shinsegae Group, and the eldest daughter of Chung Yoo-kyung, the group’s chairwoman. She shared her firm opinion on the debate over movie ticket prices.

On the 11th, ALLDAY PROJECT’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "LEARNING CREW - Movies." That day, ALLDAY PROJECT members Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan and Youngseo invited hip-hop producer Hukky Shibaseki to discuss various topics related to movies.

What particularly caught attention during the conversation

was the members’ differing views on movie ticket prices. Hukky Shibaseki introduced the topic of "how to find a movie that makes your ticket money worthwhile," which naturally led to a discussion about recent movie theater ticket prices.

Tarzzan said, "A movie ticket costs 15,000 won, which is about the same as a month of an OTT subscription. But with an OTT subscription, you can watch more." He was pointing out the burden of going to the movies by comparing the cost of seeing one film with the price of using an OTT service for a month.

Annie responded that movie theaters offer something that can only be experienced there. She said, "There are movies that are released only in theaters, right? If a movie were released both in theaters and on OTT, I would watch it at home."

Tarzzan countered, "But then you wouldn’t have popcorn, would you?" Annie did not back down, replying, "You can make popcorn at home, and CJ CGV also offers delivery."

As the members remained sharply divided over going to the movies, Hukky Shibaseki focused on the unique experience offered by theaters.

He shared his view, saying, "Going to the movies means buying the overall experience." He added, "You buy popcorn, sit in a chair, and watch a movie with many other people while looking in the same direction. You’re paying for that entire experience."

He continued, "If it costs 15,000 won, I think that’s fine. Movie tickets don’t seem that expensive compared with when I was younger." He suggested that current ticket prices are not excessively burdensome when the value of the overall experience is taken into account.

Woochan immediately offered a different opinion. He disagreed, saying, "No. They’ve gotten expensive these days, with recliners and 4D and all that," expressing the view that the cost of going to the movies has recently felt higher.

Annie, however, agreed with Hukky Shibaseki. She stated, "I think the ticket price is reasonable," firmly expressing her belief that the cost of watching a movie in a theater is justified.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.