Ahn Jung-hwan Says, "My Daughter Ri-won Returned to Korea After Graduating from NYU and Got a Job"—Proud of His Successful Parenting ('Hangout with Yoo')

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo Joo] Ahn Jung-hwan of 'Hangout with Yoo' shares an update about his daughter, only to find himself at risk of having his wallet emptied.

The September 12 episode of the MBC entertainment program 'Hangout with Yoo' (directed by Kim Jin-yong, Lee Joo-won, Kim Ki-ho, Ahn Ji-seon, Bang Seong-su, and Park Eun-jin; written by Noh Min-seon) will feature a special travel itinerary for commentator Ahn Jung-hwan ahead of his departure for the '2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.'

Ahn Jung-hwan, who said he had not visited Italy since the 2002 FIFA World Cup, enjoys a trip to 'Italy in Korea' prepared by the cast. As he reminisces over Italian food, the conversation turns to his family.

Suddenly switching into full dad mode, Ahn Jung-hwan shares an update: "My daughter Ri-won graduated and returned to Korea. She got a job, and today is her second day at work, as of the recording date." He also gives an update on his son Ri-hwan, who is now a high school senior preparing for the college entrance exam, adding with disappointment, "He doesn't play with his dad anymore."

Yoo Jae-suk is stunned by how quickly time has passed. "Ri-won already got a job?" he exclaims. Meanwhile, the cast congratulates Ahn Jung-hwan on raising his children well and begins pressuring him to treat them to a celebratory meal. Ahn Jung-hwan backs off, saying, "My daughter got a job, so why do I have to pay for the celebration?"

Viewers can find out whether dad Ahn Jung-hwan's wallet will be opened wide on MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo,' airing Saturday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.