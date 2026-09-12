Baek Ji-young Speaks Out About Feud Rumors with Seo In-young: "I Don’t Even Remember Why We Disliked Each Other"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Baek Ji-young revealed the backstory behind rumors of a feud with Seo In-young.

On the 12th, a video titled "Baek Ji-young’s Lazy Afternoon, Cooking and Eating a Meal She Made Herself with Her Husband Jung Suk-won at 1 p.m. on a Weekday" was uploaded to Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel.

Baek Ji-young said she had visited the world’s largest art fair, Frieze Seoul, the day before the recording and met Seo In-young there. "I went yesterday and met In-young. We talked a lot about YouTube. I watch her YouTube channel often. We said to each other, ‘Why did you dislike me, unnie?’ and ‘Why did I dislike you?’ But neither of us could remember. After meeting again, we became even closer," she said, putting the feud rumors to rest.

Baek Ji-young previously said on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s Strong Heart in 2013 that she had disliked Seo In-young. "I disliked her excessive cheerfulness, and I also disliked her Barbie-doll figure," Baek Ji-young said. She added, "Seo In-young was talking loudly in the waiting room at a music program, and I lost my temper and yelled at her. Later, I met her at a party and sincerely apologized. We are close now."

After launching her own YouTube channel, Seo In-young shared her true feelings about the incident. "I knew that Ji-young unnie didn’t really like me. Our managers were close, though. But I liked Ji-young unnie. I didn’t necessarily need to be liked, but I didn’t want to be hated either. I was hurt when she said that," she confessed.

Baek Ji-young also revealed that she had been invited to appear on Seo In-young’s YouTube channel before its launch. "I was invited, but I really can’t do staged shoots. She said she hated that kind of setup too. When I said, ‘But you were good at it,’ she replied, ‘Once the camera starts rolling, we work hard too,’" Baek Ji-young said.

She also spoke about Jung Suk-won, saying, "Jung Suk-won was in a good mood yesterday. He received a lot of compliments about his looks. Everyone kept talking about YouTube. They said, ‘I’m really enjoying it,’ and recited things I had said as if they were lines."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.