‘Superstar K3’ Singer Shin Ji-soo to Marry on the 19th: “After Two and a Half Years of Dating, We Are Becoming Husband and Wife”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Shin Ji-soo, who became known to the public through Mnet’s audition program ‘Superstar K3,’ is set to get married.

Shin Ji-soo personally announced her marriage through social media on the 12th. The wedding is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the 19th at a wedding hall inside a university convention center in Seoul.

Shin Ji-soo also shared her feelings ahead of the wedding. She stated, "I wanted to quietly prepare for the wedding, but I am grateful to everyone who remembered me as a singer and warmly congratulated me. After two and a half years of dating between Hong Kong and Seoul with someone who makes me feel most comfortable and allows me to be my true self, we are becoming husband and wife. We will respect each other as we are and live well together. Thank you."

Her future husband is reportedly a finance professional who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong (HKU). The couple maintained a long-distance relationship between Hong Kong and Seoul for approximately two years and six months before deciding to marry.

Ahead of the wedding, Shin Ji-soo recently shared photos from an invitation gathering with acquaintances. The photos showed Shin Ji-soo looking increasingly excited as she prepared for the wedding, along with simply designed wedding invitations that drew attention.

Shin Ji-soo appeared on Mnet’s ‘Superstar K3’ in 2011 and attracted viewers’ attention with her distinctive vocal tone. After advancing to the TOP 11 and making her name known, she continued her music career and participated in various OST projects.

After spending approximately four years as a trainee, Shin Ji-soo made her official debut as a singer in 2015 with the mini-album ‘20'S PARTY 1.’

She is currently active in the fields of art and design as well as music. Under the name ‘BABICASSO,’ Shin Ji-soo continues to develop her creative world as an artist and designer.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.