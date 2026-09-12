Kim Gu-ra Reveals Hong Seo-beom’s Recent Whereabouts Amid ‘Son’s Alleged Affair Controversy’: “I Ran Into Him in the Neighborhood Recently. He Gave It a Thumbs-Up”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra shared an update on singer Hong Seo-beom.

On the 11th, the channel “GreeGura” released a video titled “Our Neighborhood Public Sentiment Report, Part 3 — Suji District, Yongin.”

That day, Kim Gu-ra mentioned content he had previously produced about Ilsan Siksa-dong and shared an anecdote involving Hong Seo-beom.

He said, "In the previous episode, we covered housing prices in Ilsan Siksa-dong, and it received 200,000 views," adding, "Actually, I ran into Hong Seo-beom at the neighborhood community center yesterday while working out. He said, 'I watched the Ilsan Siksa-dong episode of Our Neighborhood Public Sentiment Report, and it was really good,' and gave it a thumbs-up."

Kim Gu-ra also noted that although the area offers a pleasant residential environment, housing prices there have been slow to rise. Real estate expert Kim Inman, who previously appeared on the program, analyzed apartment prices in Ilsan Siksa-dong and said they were currently relatively undervalued.

Meanwhile, Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung have recently come under scrutiny over their son’s personal-life controversy. The son’s former daughter-in-law, identified as A, filed a damages lawsuit against B, and courts in the first and second trials found B liable, ordering him to pay 30 million won in consolation money and 800,000 won in monthly child support. Following A’s appeal, the case is now awaiting a ruling by the Supreme Court of Korea. Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung said they would ensure that their son fulfills his legal responsibilities, including child support and consolation money.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.