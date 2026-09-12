Lee Ji-hyun’s Daughter Is So Pretty It’s Understandable to Worry... Curfew Dispute: “She’s Only in Seventh Grade—11 p.m. Is Too Late”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Jewelry’s Lee Ji-hyun is struggling over her daughter’s curfew.

Recently, a video titled “A Secret Chat Date with My Seventh-Grade Daughter” was posted on Lee Ji-hyun’s YouTube channel.

Lee Ji-hyun enjoyed a shopping date with her daughter. Seoyun told the production staff, “When I’m out playing with my friends, it gets late. I think coming home around 11 p.m. is reasonable. If I come home around 10, she asks, ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’” She then shared her frustration over her conflicts with her mother, Lee Ji-hyun.

Lee Ji-hyun firmly said, “She’s a first-year middle school girl, and we’ve had a huge fight over her curfew. For starters, coming home in the evening is not acceptable.” Seoyun complained, “If I’m playing with my friends, it goes past that time.”

Lee Ji-hyun said 7 p.m. was reasonable, but her daughter protested, “Isn’t that too strict? At 7 p.m., it’s time to eat.” Lee Ji-hyun emphasized, “You should eat dinner at home.”

The production staff suggested 8:30 p.m., but Lee Ji-hyun was taken aback and said, “She’s only in seventh grade. When we were young, we had to come home as soon as the sun went down.” Seoyun, however, said even 8:30 p.m. would not work, explaining, “My academy classes end at 7:30.” Lee Ji-hyun countered, “If your class ends then, you should come home. Why go out at night instead of playing on days when you finish early?”

The production staff also advised Seoyun, saying, “11 p.m. is too late.” Seoyun replied, “Of course I come home earlier than that. But at 7 p.m., I get a call asking when I’m coming home. When I’m playing with my friends, I get stressed wondering, ‘What if my mom calls again?’” Lee Ji-hyun then said, “What frustrates me is this: There are children who don’t behave that way, so why use those children as the standard? There are kids who don’t do that.” She continued, “Please leave comments. I really don’t know what to do. I don’t know whether I should accommodate my child’s standards because she keeps insisting, or guide her according to what I think is right. Please leave comments.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.