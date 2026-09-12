Jung Hyung-don Teases Hwang Je-seong for Missing His Mother’s Funeral: “I’m Not Sure You Really Had COVID-19”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Jung Hyung-don made a mischievous joke while speaking with Hwang Je-seong, bringing up the fact that Hwang had been unable to attend Jung’s mother’s funeral in the past.

A video featuring Jung Hyung-don was released on the channel “From Today, Hwang Je-seong” on the 11th. The video was titled “Jung Hyung-don’s Masterful Roast That Leaves Hwang Je-seong Speechless!”

The two discussed Hwang Je-seong’s health. When Hwang said he had cold symptoms but did not have COVID-19, Jung recalled what had happened in the past.

Jung Hyung-don asked Hwang Je-seong, “Did you have COVID-19?” He then said, “You couldn’t come to my mother’s funeral because of COVID-19.”

Jung did not stop there. He pressed Hwang further, saying, “I’m not even sure whether it really was COVID-19 or not.” Flustered by the unexpected joke, Hwang explained, “Why would I not have gone to your mother’s funeral?”

Jung continued the teasing, replying, “That’s why I’m saying I’m suspicious of that COVID-19 diagnosis too.” Hwang then turned to the production staff and reiterated that he had genuinely been unable to attend the funeral because of COVID-19.

Jung’s jokes developed into an increasingly exaggerated skit. Pretending that his mother had wanted to see Hwang, he said, “She held on and held on, saying, ‘Ah, I have to see our Je-seong’s face at least once before I go.’” He added, “My mother waited for you until the very end.”

He continued, “Je-seong ultimately couldn’t close his eyes peacefully,” and then, as if telling his late mother that he had met Hwang, added, “Mom, I met Je-seong. I finally met him, Mom.”

Jung Hyung-don kept teasing Hwang until the end, saying, “She held on like that. She held on like that just to see Je-seong.” He wrapped up the skit by adding, “It’s okay. My mother held on until the end because of you. She lived one more day because of you. Thank you, really.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.