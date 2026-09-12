Kim Jun-ho, Worried About Missing His First Wedding Anniversary With Pregnant Kim Ji-min... "This Is a Big Problem" ('Going All the Way! Dokbak Tour')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jun-ho of 'Going All the Way! Dokbak Tour' goes into 'full emergency' mode after encountering a typhoon in Taining, China, just ahead of his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Kim Ji-min.

The 15th episode of Kstar and E Channel's 'Going All the Way! Dokbak Tour,' airing tonight at 9 p.m. on the 12th, will show Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, and Hong In-gyu exploring authentic local restaurants in Goseong, a 'walled city' with more than 1,000 years of history, as well as the grand mansion Sangseoje.

That day, the 'Dokbak' cast visits a peanut-noodle restaurant recommended by Kun of NCT WayV, their 'Taining travel friend.' At the exceptionally good-value restaurant, which is crowded with locals, the cast orders signature dishes such as peanut-butter mixed noodles and pork-and-egg noodles, then slurps noodles nonstop. After filling their stomachs, they begin deciding on their next destination, but a sudden typhoon warning leaves them at a loss. They had planned to visit Great Golden Lake, only to learn that it had temporarily closed because of the typhoon. The possibility of their flight being canceled also grows, and Kim Jun-ho becomes visibly troubled as he had planned to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with Kim Ji-min after returning home. Hong In-gyu is equally anxious, saying, "I'm more worried about Jun-ho's first wedding anniversary than not being able to visit Great Golden Lake. Missing the first anniversary would be a big problem." Kim Jun-ho then seriously asks the 'Dokbak' cast for advice, saying, "What did you do for your first wedding anniversary?" Hong In-gyu subsequently makes a shocking remark that brings up Kim Jun-ho's past and throws the set into chaos.

As viewers wonder what Hong In-gyu's practical advice(?) was, the 'Dokbak' cast visits Sangseoje, a famous grand mansion in Goseong. Yoo Se-yoon is immediately captivated by the mysterious atmosphere upon entering and asks, "In-gyu, take some pictures of me." Hong In-gyu snaps back, "I take so many pictures of you, but you never even use them [on social media]," while Jang Dong-min adds, "Se-yoon has plenty of money, so hire a personal photographer and take them around with you!" The exchange showcases their chaotic comedic chemistry.

Meanwhile, the 'Dokbak' cast personally boils pig brain to carry out the penalty for the person with the most assignments: wearing an abandoned-concubine costume and eating pig brain. They struggle, saying, "Ugh, it smells fishy," but the person with the most penalties, who perfectly pulls off the abandoned-concubine costume, unexpectedly appears relaxed while slowly savoring the dish, surprising everyone.

Which cast member will become the person with the most penalties and have to wear a concubine costume and taste boiled pig brain in Taining, China? The answer will be revealed in the 15th episode of Kstar and E Channel's 'Going All the Way! Dokbak Tour,' airing tonight at 9 p.m. on the 12th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.