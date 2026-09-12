Kang Won-rae Celebrates Koo Jun-yup’s Birthday: “Please Send My Regards to the Late Seo Hee-won”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Kang Won-rae, a former member of the group Clon, showed his unwavering friendship on Koo Jun-yup’s birthday.

On the 11th, Kang Won-rae posted a video on his personal account showing the two performing together during their days as Clon. The footage of them taking the stage together in their youth brought back fond memories for fans.

Alongside the video, Kang Won-rae left Koo Jun-yup a message: "Jun-yup, happy birthday. Take good care of your health, and please send my regards, as well as Song-i’s and Seon-i’s, to Tae-eseu (Seo Hee-won)."

Kang Won-rae’s wife, Kim Song, also left a crying emoji in the comments, expressing her deep emotions over the pair’s long-standing connection.

Meanwhile, Koo Jun-yup rekindled his relationship with Taiwanese actress Seo Hee-won, whom he had dated in the past, after about 20 years apart. The couple announced their marriage in March 2022. However, Seo Hee-won died of acute pneumonia while traveling in Japan in February last year.

Since then, Koo Jun-yup has reduced his activities amid grief over his wife’s death and has been mourning by visiting Seo Hee-won’s grave.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.