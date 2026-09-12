White-haired Bae Yong-joon Spotted in Unexpected Update, Showing a ‘Fatherly Smile’ Beside 14-Year-Old Golfer

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] An unexpected update on actor Bae Yong-joon has been revealed.

Amateur golfer Kim Seo-ah, a second-year student at Sinseong Middle School, posted a photo on social media on the 11th with the caption, "Enjoyed a fun round with actor Bae Yong-joon."

The released photo shows Kim Seo-ah posing alongside Bae Yong-joon. Bae Yong-joon, sporting white hair, is smiling brightly at the camera while making a V sign. His signature gentle smile stands out.

Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin recently drew attention after being spotted enjoying a Disney Cruise Line trip in Singapore with Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon. Bae Yong-joon’s changed appearance also attracted attention, much like the couple’s recent activities after keeping a low profile while living in Hawaii. Bae Yong-joon, who had previously worn his hair long, now has white hair. His latest public appearance has once again drawn attention.

Meanwhile, actor Bae Yong-joon married Park Soo-jin, formerly of Sugar, in 2015, and they have one son and one daughter. After their marriage, Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin moved to Hawaii and effectively halted their entertainment activities.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.