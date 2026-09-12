'Cancer Patient' Seo Jeong-hee Sold Her Foreign-Made Car and Started Driving a Small Car: "I Felt Self-Conscious, Wondering Who Might See Me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Broadcaster Seo Jeong-hee candidly shared her feelings after switching to a small car.

On the 12th, Seo Jeong-hee said, "I have been driving a Kia Ray for four years. A year ago, I sold a limited-edition BMW. I didn't need two cars. I used the BMW for important occasions and highway driving, and the Kia Ray for my everyday life. I had set my own standards and lived that way. Then one day, I suddenly wondered what it all meant. So I sold the BMW."

Seo Jeong-hee candidly admitted, "But today, I started worrying about the Kia Ray on my way to a gathering. I felt self-conscious, wondering who might see me, and eventually came back home first." She added, "When people see me getting out of the Kia Ray, they often say, 'You're frugal.' Why couldn't I accept those words with gratitude today?"

Seo Jeong-hee said, "So I am making up my mind again. I don't drive the Kia Ray because I am pathetic. I drive it because I know how to distinguish between what I need and what I don't. Driving a small car doesn't make me a small person." She resolved, "From now on, I won't change my choices because of other people's opinions."

Meanwhile, Seo Jeong-hee was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and underwent surgery and chemotherapy. Since then, she has continued communicating with fans by sharing her daily life and health updates on social media.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.