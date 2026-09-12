‘Pregnant Naturally at 44,’ Tim and Kim Bo-ra Reveal Their Second Baby’s Sex: “Am I Never Going to Have a Daughter in My Life?”

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Singer Tim’s wife and businesswoman Kim Bo-ra has revealed the sex of their second child, whom she conceived naturally at the age of 44. Tim could not hide his surprise upon learning that their second child, like their first, is a boy, but he also offered a prayer of gratitude.

On the 12th, Kim Bo-ra posted a video on her account along with the caption, “What do you think the baby’s sex is?”

The video showed Tim and Kim Bo-ra holding a gender-reveal event with their first son, Chanyong, to find out the sex of their second child. The three sat side by side and waited excitedly for the result. Chanyong unfolded a note placed on the bed and read, “Boy.”

Their second child was a boy.

Tim reacted in surprise, shouting loudly, “Ah!!” as if he had not expected it. After appearing briefly stunned, he soon composed himself and prayed for his family.

Tim said, “Heavenly Father, thank you. As I confessed earlier, I believe that You know us better than we know ourselves and that everything is a gift from the Lord. We will raise him well. Please bless our Gift and allow him to grow up healthy.”

Along with the joy of welcoming a second son after their first, Tim expressed his gratitude for his family. Since the second baby’s prenatal nickname is “Gift,” the couple’s special affection for their child was also evident.

At the end of the video, Kim Bo-ra laughed and said, “Honey, I don’t think I can have a third child,” while Tim added the caption, “Am I never going to have a daughter in my life?” The couple’s lighthearted reaction to having two sons brought smiles to viewers as well.

Meanwhile, Tim married Kim Bo-ra in 2021, and they have a son, Chanyong. After Kim Bo-ra recently announced her second pregnancy and then revealed the baby’s sex, the couple has received congratulations from many people.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.