48-Year-Old Jeong Ga-eun Reveals Her Secret to Looking Younger: "My Inflammation Levels Dropped Within a Week"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Jeong Ga-eun, 48, revealed her personal self-care routine for maintaining a youthful appearance and emphasized the importance of drinking water.

On the 12th, a video titled "I Only Did 'This' at Home... Jeong Ga-eun's Complete Guide to Looking Younger" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Rollco Unni Ga-eun-i."

In the video, Jeong Ga-eun introduced her at-home care routine, which she credits with helping her maintain a healthy and toned appearance at age 48. She drew attention by openly sharing both the self-care methods she has practiced consistently for years and habits that can easily be incorporated into daily life.

The first practice Jeong Ga-eun emphasized was massage. Saying that she regularly takes care of her body, she stated, "I'm a massage enthusiast. I also enjoy taking care of my body." She then introduced her personal self-care method, which she has practiced for more than 20 years, and demonstrated how she massages various parts of her body, from her feet to her trapezius muscles.

The video also showed Jeong Ga-eun using tools to loosen her body thoroughly, starting with her feet and legs. She explained that consistently caring for her entire body, rather than focusing only on facial skin, is one of her secrets to maintaining a youthful appearance.

However, Jeong Ga-eun identified another practice as the most important part of her routine: drinking enough water.

Jeong Ga-eun said, "I drink a lot of water—two liters a day." Emphasizing her habit of drinking plenty of water, she also shared an anecdote about appearing on the Korean Broadcasting System's (KBS) program "Vitamin," where she conducted an experiment on her own body to observe the effects of water intake.

She explained, "I once conducted an experiment using my own body to compare drinking a lot of water with not drinking much. When I was invited to participate, I happened to be drinking very little water."

She added, "At the time, I underwent tests after not drinking much water. They tested my inflammation levels and my skin's hydration as well."

She then deliberately drank enough water for a certain period before undergoing the tests again. Jeong Ga-eun said, "After that, I drank 2.5 liters of water every day for about a week to 10 days and took the tests again. But all the unfavorable indicators, including my inflammation levels, had gone down, while my hydration level had increased." Based on her direct experience of observing the changes before and after increasing her water intake, Jeong Ga-eun stressed that replenishing the body's water content is just as important as external care.

Jeong Ga-eun said, "Taking care of yourself is good, but replenishing the water in your body comes first," adding, "It's an important factor in maintaining a youthful appearance."

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.