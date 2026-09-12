Choi Yoora, Following Her Son in January, Will Have Her Daughter, a Graduate of a Prestigious U.S. University, Marry in October: “What a Joyous Year”

[Sportschosun | Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster Choi Yoora announced that, following her son’s wedding in January, she is also looking forward to her daughter’s wedding this October.

On the 12th, a video was posted on Choi Yoora’s YouTube channel, Hey Youra, titled “I’m Sending My Daughter Off to Get Married! A Look at the Kitchenware Choi Yoora, a Mother from Her Daughter’s Family, Saved for Her Daughter | Pots and Cutlery Sets Stored Away, Yugi Brassware... Plates, Pans, Cutting Boards, and Even a Fly Swatter She Bought Little by Little.”

Choi Yoora shared the news of her daughter’s wedding and happily said, “My son got married in January, and my daughter will have her wedding in October. Isn’t it such a joyous occasion? Can this really happen in one year? I wore a blue hanbok in January, but I recently had a pink one made.” In January, Choi Yoora drew attention by sharing footage from her son’s wedding at Myeongdong Cathedral. Her daughter is also known to have graduated from a prestigious U.S. university.

She went on to say that she would give her daughter household items she had collected over the years. “There are things I think are essential for running a household. My daughter says she is moving in September. She may turn them down because they don’t match her taste,” she said, bringing out a large assortment of food containers, draft-beer glasses, cups, cutting boards, fly swatters, knife sets, frying pans, and pots. All of the household items had been prepared as new products.

Meanwhile, Choi Yoora made her debut as a theater actress in 1985 and became known in the early 1990s as the sixth Ppomi unni on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Popopo. From 1995 to 2017, she also worked as a DJ on MBC radio’s Now It’s Radio Time.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.