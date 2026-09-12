“Lost 37 kg”—Shindong Eats Like This and Still Doesn’t Gain Weight? His Look Has Changed Dramatically

[Sportschosun | Reporter Yuna Jung] Shindong of Super Junior shared an update on how he has maintained a slim figure even after losing 37 kg.

On the 12th, Shindong posted several photos along with the message, "Sleep, eat, look around, and eat again. I even squeeze in some fan activities. I came to BlizzCon and have been making the most of the first day!"

In the photos, Shindong is seen enjoying BlizzCon, held in Anaheim, California, at a leisurely pace. Wearing a casual outfit consisting of a black T-shirt and denim pants, he looked around the venue and spent time with fellow gaming fans.

His noticeably slimmer appearance drew attention even as he enjoyed appetizing foods such as pizza and hamburgers. Having continued to manage his weight since successfully losing 37 kg, he stood out with a sharper jawline and a more streamlined silhouette than before.

Shindong previously revealed that he began dieting with the obesity treatment drug Wegovy but stopped after seeing no change. He later succeeded in losing 37 kg over five months by changing his lifestyle habits.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.