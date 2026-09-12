'Hangout with Yoo' Yang Sang-guk Appears Without Wig for the First Time in a While: "I Look Handsome"—A Dramatically Changed Appearance

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Yang Sang-guk of 'Hangout with Yoo' made an appearance after a long absence and drew attention with his appealing looks after taking off his wig.

The December 12 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s entertainment program 'Hangout with Yoo' featured a special travel itinerary for commentator Ahn Jung-hwan, who was preparing to leave for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Yang Sang-guk made an appearance after a long absence. In particular, he appeared without his wig, revealing his appealing looks and drawing attention. The members complimented his appearance, saying, "You look handsome."

Yang Sang-guk then said, "I came on the show after a long time, and you're saying we'll be taking a three-week break because of the Asian Games broadcast? I was going to make everyone laugh today and keep the mood going..." His disappointment prompted laughter.

Yang Sang-guk also boasted about his exceptional soccer skills, saying, "Among celebrity goalkeepers who were not professional players, I'm number one."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.