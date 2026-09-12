'Lee Chun-soo's wife' Shim Haeun hints at someone: "It's easy to talk about others. Let's not do that, please"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yuna] Shim Haeun, the wife of former South Korean national soccer player Lee Chun-soo, has drawn attention after leaving a cryptic message.

On the 12th, Shim Haeun posted on her social media, "So frustrating. Such strange logic. It's easy to talk about other people, isn't it? But when it becomes your own story, you feel terribly wronged. So pitiful, so absurd—now it's just a bittersweet sadness. Let's not do that, please."

Although she did not mention a specific situation or target, her remarks—including "It's easy to talk about other people" and "when it becomes your own story, you feel terribly wronged"—appear to express frustration over someone's words or actions.

Shim Haeun particularly emphasized, "Such strange logic" and "Let's not do that, please," repeatedly revealing her discomfort.

Meanwhile, Lee Chun-soo married model Shim Haeun in 2012. They welcomed their daughter Jueun in 2013 and twins Taegang and Ju-yul in 2020.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.