Ahn Jung-hwan Recalls His Greatest Ordeal: Crutches and 3 Billion Won in Debt—“The Real Reason He Avoided Yoo Jae-suk”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Ahn Jung-hwan, who rose to fame as a hero of the 2002 Korea–Japan World Cup, opened up about his shocking past, when he was burdened with approximately 3 billion won in debt and suffered an ankle injury.

On the 12th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s entertainment program 'Hangout with Yoo' featured a special travel itinerary for commentator Ahn Jung-hwan ahead of his departure for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Yoo Jae-suk shared a story about unexpectedly encountering Ahn Jung-hwan in Japan years ago. Ahn Jung-hwan said he was going through a difficult period at the time, using crutches because of an ankle injury and carrying substantial debt due to a contract dispute with an Italian club.

Yoo Jae-suk recalled visiting Yokohama, Japan, to meet Kang Ho-dong and the late coach Yoo Sang-cheol for the filming of a Sunday entertainment program. “Ahn Jung-hwan and I made eye contact, but he just walked away,” Yoo Jae-suk said, recalling their first encounter.

Ahn Jung-hwan explained why he recognized Yoo Jae-suk but passed by without greeting him. His ankle had been fractured, and he had even undergone surgery, so he was using crutches and found it difficult to approach Yoo Jae-suk.

When Heo Kyung-hwan asked, “What would you have done if it happened now?” Ahn Jung-hwan replied, “I would crawl over there and greet him, even if that was the only way,” drawing laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk later explained that Ahn Jung-hwan’s difficulties at the time were not limited to his injury. After his contract with an Italian club fell through, he was required to pay a large penalty and ended up with approximately 3 billion won in debt.

Ahn Jung-hwan said that after scoring in Italy and causing the opposing team to lose, he was notified by the club that he was being released. He added that the club subsequently demanded a penalty payment, placing a significant financial burden on him.

He said he felt it was unfair that he had to bear all the responsibility for something that happened while he was playing for his country as a member of the national team. At the same time, he said he endured the ordeal by thinking that it was something he had to go through because he was loved so much.

Ahn Jung-hwan had earlier scored a golden goal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 match between South Korea and Italy, becoming a “national hero” in South Korea. In Italy, however, he was released by his club and even received death threats from the mafia.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.