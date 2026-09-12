"Am I Going Through Menopause?" Seo In-young Tears Up During Jewelry’s First Full-Group Performance in 20 Years on 'Immortal Songs'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Seo In-young shed tears during Jewelry’s first full-group performance in 20 years.

Jewelry appeared on KBS2’s 'Immortal Songs,' which aired on the 12th.

Seo In-young first took the stage alone and passionately performed 'Cinderella' live. Dayoung of Cosmic Girls (WJSN) then joined her, and the two performed 'Cinderella' together.

After the performance, Dayoung told Seo In-young, "You have been my longtime role model. It doesn’t feel real just being in the same space as you," expressing her deep admiration. Seo In-young also shared her gratitude, saying, "I saw Dayoung at the WATERBOMB performance, and I cried because I was so moved when she gave me a handwritten letter."

Park Jung-ah, Lee Ji-hyun, and Jo Mina then joined Seo In-young onstage, marking Jewelry’s first full-group performance in 20 years. Jewelry showcased their enduring stage presence by performing hit songs including 'ONE MORE TIME,' 'I Like You,' 'Tonight,' and 'Super Star.' Midway through the performance, Seo In-young became emotional and wiped away tears, saying, "I feel like I’m going to cry again. Maybe I’m going through menopause."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.