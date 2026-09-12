Ahn Jung-hwan’s Daughter, a New York University Graduate, Already Lands a Job in Korea: “I Need to Save Money”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Recent news has emerged that Ri-won, Ahn Jung-hwan’s daughter featured on “Hangout with Yoo,” returned to South Korea after graduating from New York University and has found a job.

The December 12 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s entertainment program “Hangout with Yoo” featured a special travel itinerary for commentator Ahn Jung-hwan, who was preparing to leave for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

While eating Italian food and reminiscing, Ahn Jung-hwan continued the conversation by talking about his family.

Suddenly switching into dad mode, Ahn Jung-hwan shared an update, saying, “My daughter Ri-won graduated in May this year and returned to Korea. She got a job, and today—counting from the day of filming—is her second day at work.”

Ahn Jung-hwan continued, “She had been going to job interviews and said she needed to save money. So she went to work today when I left to come here.”

Feeling the passage of time, Yoo Jae-suk was shocked and exclaimed, “Ri-won already has a job?” Meanwhile, the cast congratulated Ahn Jung-hwan, saying he had done well raising his children, and began pressuring him to buy a celebratory treat for Ri-won’s new job. Ahn Jung-hwan backed off, saying, “My daughter got a job, so why do I have to pay for the celebration?”

Ahn Jung-hwan married former Miss Korea Lee Hye-won in 2001, and they have a daughter, Ri-won, and a son, Rihwan. Ri-won is known to have majored in sports management at New York University (NYU), one of the prestigious private universities in the United States.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.