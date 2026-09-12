Ahn Jung-hwan’s Son Has Changed Dramatically Since Becoming a High-School Senior: “He’s Rude and Won’t Play with Dad Anymore,” He Says, Feeling Hurt

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] On Hangout with Yoo, Ahn Jung-hwan opened up about how his son Rihwan has changed since becoming a high-school senior preparing for the college entrance exam, revealing his disappointment.

The December 12 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show Hangout with Yoo featured a special travel itinerary for commentator Ahn Jung-hwan ahead of his departure for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

While eating Italian food and reminiscing about the past, Ahn Jung-hwan continued the conversation by talking about his family.

Switching into full dad mode, Ahn Jung-hwan shared an update on his son Rihwan, now a high-school senior, saying, “He won’t play with Dad anymore,” and expressing his disappointment.

When asked whether Rihwan had become more mature, he delivered a blunt, joking jab at his son, saying, “He’s rude,” which drew laughter. He continued, “I understand it during adolescence, but as kids grow up, they become more assertive. In the past, if I said, ‘Do it this way,’ he would say, ‘Okay,’ but he doesn’t do that anymore. He asks, ‘Why do I have to do it this way?’” He added, “Part of me thinks, ‘He’s grown up a lot,’ but at the same time, I feel hurt.”

Meanwhile, Ahn Jung-hwan married former Miss Korea Lee Hye-won in 2001. They have a daughter, Riwon, and a son, Rihwan.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.