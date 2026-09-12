Ji Ye-eun, who is marrying VATA, addresses premarital pregnancy rumors: "It’s unfair—I have no children and no plans for them yet"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Ji Ye-eun addressed rumors that she was pregnant before marriage.

On the 12th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s Running Man uploaded a preview video titled “She even speaks kindly when they argue. Why Ji Ye-eun decided to marry her ‘future husband’ VATA♥.”

Ji Ye-eun entered the Running Man recording set to congratulations from the cast. The appearance came shortly after she announced her marriage. After dating for a year, Ji Ye-eun will marry VATA, a choreographer who is the same age as her, in December.

Ji Ye-eun said she revealed their relationship in April after deciding to get married. She added, "People around me said, ‘Isn’t it too soon? Are you pregnant before marriage?’ But what feels unfair to me is that I don’t have a child. I don’t have any plans to have children yet, and I want to enjoy married life as newlyweds."

Explaining why she decided to marry VATA, she expressed her affection for him, saying, "He is such a warm person. I saw how he was when we argued, and he spoke kindly. He was also a tremendous source of support when I was sick. That was the decisive moment. I think the best kind of person is someone who stays reliably by your side when you’re ill."

Haha mentioned VATA’s unexpected charm, saying, "He is good at studying and reads a lot of books." Ji Ye-eun proudly noted that VATA attended the engineering college at Hongik University. She then made everyone laugh by saying, "We don’t quite match intellectually."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.