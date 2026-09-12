Lee Hyun-yi’s Son Says He Experienced ‘Racial Discrimination’ at $13,000 U.S. Gifted Camp: “Don’t Bother Me”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Lee Hyun-yi has shared a candid account of her son Yunseo’s experience at a gifted camp in the United States, including what he encountered there.

On the 12th, a video titled “The Honest Review of the Johns Hopkins CTY Camp No One Told Us About (Living in a U.S. Dorm for a Month)” was uploaded to Lee Hyun-yi’s YouTube channel.

The video featured Yunseo’s month-long camp experience in the United States, as well as his father Hong Sung-ki’s account of watching it unfold.

Last July, Yunseo was accepted into the summer camp of the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY), a gifted education program affiliated with Johns Hopkins University, and left for the United States. Lee Hyun-yi had previously drawn attention by revealing that the camp cost approximately $8,300, or about 13 million won.

However, unexpected difficulties arose after they arrived. Hong Sung-ki admitted that “it was very difficult” and that even the check-in process was challenging. He explained that there were almost no reviews in Korea about the camp or dormitory, so they had to learn through trial and error, starting with preparing the necessary supplies.

Many of the school supplies brought from Korea were not used locally, while there were other items they would have packed had they known in advance.

The dormitory environment was the most bewildering part. Hong Sung-ki recalled that the temperature had reached 38°C when they arrived, but there was no air conditioning in the dormitory, making the room feel “like a sauna.” They eventually bought a small fan locally, which cost $65, or approximately 90,000 won.

There were also difficulties while preparing for classes. They learned belatedly that a textbook was required for the robotics class and went to the bookstore, only to be told that it was unavailable. After contacting the instructor, they were told that the teacher had personally arranged the textbook.

When asked, “Didn’t Yunseo have a hard time?” Hong Sung-ki drew attention by saying, “He said he was fine at first, but he seemed to struggle during the second week. From what I felt, there may have been some racial discrimination.”

They also worried about Yunseo’s relationships with his peers in the dormitory. Yunseo was in fifth grade and lived with students who were mostly in sixth or seventh grade. He was also the only student whose first language was not English. Hong Sung-ki said that, based on Yunseo’s account, the boy seemed to have had some difficulty fitting in with his peers.

Regarding what made him feel there may have been racial discrimination, Hong Sung-ki explained, “Students in each hall took the same classes, so the hallmates would gather and play together during their free time. I heard they all went to the room of a big seventh-grader and played there. When Yunseo asked, ‘Do you want to play a game together?’ they reportedly said, ‘Don’t bother me.’ In the end, Yunseo apparently played with other Asian students.”

Yunseo himself, however, gave the camp a positive overall assessment. He said the robotics class was difficult, including the coding, but showed interest in another subject, engineering, saying, “It looks fun.” When asked to rate the camp overall, he gave it nine out of 10.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-yi and Hong Sung-ki married in 2012 and have two sons.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.