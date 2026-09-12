After Leaving Broadcasting, He Built a 1 Billion-Won Annual Business: Go Myung-hwan Becomes Owner of a Hit Noodle Restaurant

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Go Myung-hwan revealed that he has become the owner of a noodle restaurant with annual sales of 1 billion won.

On the 12th, comedian-turned-writer Go Myung-hwan, announcer Oh Sang-jin, Kim So-young, and singer Kwon Eun-bi appeared on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros.”

Kang Ho-dong opened the conversation by saying, "You shouldn’t treat Myung-hwan carelessly. I hear he’s the owner of a famous restaurant with annual sales of 1 billion won."

Go Myung-hwan shared an update on his success as an entrepreneur, saying, "I run a buckwheat noodle restaurant with annual sales of 1 billion won."

When asked whether the number of chain locations was growing, he drew attention by revealing his plans for the future: "After operating franchise locations, I’ve now launched meal kits. I’m planning to expand overseas."

Go Myung-hwan also shared the happy news, saying, "I jointly received the ‘Artist of the Year Award’ with author Han Kang at the Kyobo Book Centre Publishing Awards."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.