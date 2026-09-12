"I Considered Taking Mounjaro but Decided Against It": Kim So-young Reveals How She Lost 15 kg in Four Months After Giving Birth

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim So-young, a former announcer turned broadcaster, revealed how she lost weight after giving birth.

The December 12 episode of JTBC's "Knowing Bros" featured comedian-turned-writer Go Myung-hwan, announcers Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young, and singer Kwon Eun-bi.

Kim Shin-young asked Kim So-young, who had recently welcomed a son, about her weight-loss secret: "I haven't given birth, but it's difficult to return to your original body in four or five months. How did you do it?"

Kim So-young revealed that she had restricted carbohydrates, saying, "The food at the postpartum care center was delicious, but you don't lose weight if you eat it all. I didn't eat rice; I ate only the side dishes."

She added, "I weighed 69 kg after giving birth, but now I weigh 54 kg," surprising viewers by revealing that she had lost 15 kg in just four months.

When asked whether she had received help from the obesity treatment drug Mounjaro, Kim So-young candidly replied, "I had planned to use it if I couldn't do it otherwise, but I lost weight quickly because I didn't eat rice."

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married fellow MBC announcer Oh Sang-jin in 2016. After giving birth to a daughter in 2019, she welcomed a son last April.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.