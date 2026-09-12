"I Considered Taking Mounjaro but Decided Against It": Kim So-young Reveals How She Lost 15 kg in Four Months After Giving Birth

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"I Considered Taking Mounjaro but Decided Against It": Kim So-young Reveals How She Lost 15 kg in Four Months After Giving Birth

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim So-young, a former announcer turned broadcaster, revealed how she lost weight after giving birth.

The December 12 episode of JTBC's "Knowing Bros" featured comedian-turned-writer Go Myung-hwan, announcers Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young, and singer Kwon Eun-bi.

Kim Shin-young asked Kim So-young, who had recently welcomed a son, about her weight-loss secret: "I haven't given birth, but it's difficult to return to your original body in four or five months. How did you do it?"

Kim So-young revealed that she had restricted carbohydrates, saying, "The food at the postpartum care center was delicious, but you don't lose weight if you eat it all. I didn't eat rice; I ate only the side dishes."

She added, "I weighed 69 kg after giving birth, but now I weigh 54 kg," surprising viewers by revealing that she had lost 15 kg in just four months.

"I Considered Taking Mounjaro but Decided Against It": Kim So-young Reveals How She Lost 15 kg in Four Months After Giving Birth

When asked whether she had received help from the obesity treatment drug Mounjaro, Kim So-young candidly replied, "I had planned to use it if I couldn't do it otherwise, but I lost weight quickly because I didn't eat rice."

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married fellow MBC announcer Oh Sang-jin in 2016. After giving birth to a daughter in 2019, she welcomed a son last April.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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