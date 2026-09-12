‘Former T-ara Member’ Ryu Hwa-young Marries Businessman Three Years Older Today (12th), Tears Up on the Aisle

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Ryu Hwa-young, formerly of the group T-ara, has tied the knot.

Ryu Hwa-young held her wedding ceremony at a private venue in Seoul on the 12th. The ceremony was held privately, with only relatives from both families and close acquaintances in attendance.

Kwon Kwang-jin, a former member of N.Flying who is now a YouTuber, shared footage from Ryu Hwa-young’s wedding on social media. Wearing a pure-white wedding dress, Ryu Hwa-young burst into tears as she walked down the aisle and then embraced her husband. Although her husband’s face was not shown, his tall stature and solid build drew attention.

In April, Ryu Hwa-young had announced her marriage herself, saying, "Adding certainty to our excitement, we now wish to walk the same path together.

We have decided to become each other’s everything, beyond love. We are getting married on September 12, 2026." Her husband is known to be a businessman three years older than her.

Meanwhile, Ryu Hwa-young debuted as a member of T-ara in 2010 but left the group in 2012. She later continued working as an actress, appearing in dramas including Hello, My Twenties!, My Father Is Strange, and The Beauty Inside.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.