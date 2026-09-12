‘Building Owner of a 2.4 Billion Won Property’ Kwon Eun-bi Praised for Generous Benefits: “Only Maintenance Fees Instead of Rent”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Kwon Eun-bi is drawing attention for providing generous benefits, including arranging accommodations for her managers in her own building and charging them only maintenance fees instead of monthly rent.

Comedian-turned-writer Go Myung-hwan, announcers Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young, and singer Kwon Eun-bi appeared on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros,” which aired on the 12th.

The cast members told Kwon Eun-bi, “Isn’t your nickname the female Seo Jang-hoon?” and mentioned that she owns a building valued at 2.4 billion won.

Kwon Eun-bi currently operates a café in her building. She said, “When we are short-handed, I sometimes go there and work myself,” adding, “The first floor is a café, the second floor is a manager’s home, the third floor is occupied by a tenant, and the fourth floor is another manager’s home. I did this to provide my managers with a comfortable working environment.”

In particular, Kwon Eun-bi said, “Rather than charging rent, I collect maintenance fees, which are less burdensome. They are friends from outside Seoul, and since the company does not provide accommodations, they would find rent burdensome. They are people who have worked with me for a long time, so I wanted to help them based on our trust.” Her remarks warmed viewers’ hearts.

Kwon Eun-bi previously made headlines when it was reported that she purchased a detached house in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, for 2.4 billion won in 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.