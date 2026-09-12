Ryu Su-jeong Breaks Free from the Mold and Becomes Entirely Herself, Showing Her Free-Spirited Charm in the “Diamond” MV

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer Ryu Su-jeong has showcased a new side of herself with a significantly broader musical spectrum.

At 6 p.m. on the 11th, Ryu Su-jeong released her fourth mini-album, “ALL THE COLORS I AM,” and unveiled the music video for its title track, “Diamond.”

The released music video begins with Ryu Su-jeong removing the glamorous clothes and shoes that had enveloped her, leaving nothing but Ryu Su-jeong herself. She then freely explores an unfamiliar space and looks into a broken mirror, confronting the multifaceted reflections of herself between its shards. Through its stylish visuals, the video portrays her process of finding her own colors by looking at herself as she truly is rather than as she has been styled.

As the video progresses, the frame gradually widens, and Ryu Su-jeong’s movements become freer as well. Moving between cold, atmospheric interiors and wide-open outdoor spaces, she runs fearlessly, expressing her journey of finding her own light without being confined by convention. Near the end, Ryu Su-jeong gazes into the camera with a smile, leaving viewers with the impression that she has finally discovered the light that had always existed within her.

In the lyrics of “Diamond,” Ryu Su-jeong intuitively tells a story about believing in herself and discovering her own worth. Alongside lines such as “Don’t need your bad energy” and “You said anything was possible,” she repeats “I saw it in the mirror, a jewel in my eyes” and “Diamonds so bright,” singing about the light that already exists within her.

The sound also reflects Ryu Su-jeong’s new creative direction. Psychedelic-textured alternative hip-hop, soulful vocals, and a minimal, repetitive melody build calmly and blend with her distinctive voice. While presenting a more expansive musical identity, Ryu Su-jeong has not lost the charm she has shown before.

“ALL THE COLORS I AM” captures Ryu Su-jeong’s diverse sides, which cannot be defined by a single color, and depicts her journey toward finding her own center. The title track, “Diamond,” conveys the message that the source of what makes her shine begins within herself.

Ryu Su-jeong participated in writing the lyrics throughout the album, directly incorporating her own stories. The six-track “ALL THE COLORS I AM” includes “Diamond,” “Crying to,” “Lucky Charms,” “shoulda woulda coulda,” “Birthday Cake,” and “Friendly Fire,” with each song expressing a different emotion. She is also pursuing the unusual move of adding a music video to all six tracks.

Meanwhile, Ryu Su-jeong will appear on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Show! Music Core,” airing at 3:20 p.m. today (the 12th), where she will perform “Diamond” for the first time.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.