Choo Sung-hoon Mourns the Death of His Uncle, Who Was His Pillar of Support: "I Hope You Are Happy with My Father in Heaven"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Mixed martial artist Choo Sung-hoon expressed his grief after losing his uncle.

On the 12th, Choo Sung-hoon wrote on social media, "My beloved uncle, who had cared for me and watched over me ever since I was born, has passed away to heaven."

He continued, "Even when our family was struggling financially, you were always the first to reach out and help us. You secretly gave me plenty of spending money without my parents knowing, bought me so many delicious meals, and traveled with me, creating countless memories together."

His uncle also reportedly took the lead in protesting when Choo Sung-hoon lost a judo match because of an incomprehensible decision. Choo Sung-hoon said, "I often failed to visit you because I was busy, but I never dreamed that we would meet again like this. It was supposed to be my turn to help you and return the love you gave me, but I could not do that, and I am truly sorry. I hope that in heaven, you can play as much golf as you loved with my father and live peacefully and happily."

According to Choo Sung-hoon's post, his uncle was more than just a family member; he was a strong pillar of support who took special care of him during difficult times. Choo Sung-hoon also shared photos taken with his uncle to remember him.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married Japanese model Shiho Yano in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.