Lee Pil-mo’s Father Dies Today (12th), Following a ‘Heartbreaking Story’ in Which He Could Not Even Tell His Mother of His Death

[Sportschosun Reporter Yuna Jung] Actor Lee Pil-mo, 53, is mourning the death of his father.

Lee Pil-mo’s father, the late Han Sik Lee, died on the 12th. The funeral vigil is being held in Room 14 of the funeral hall at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, where Lee Pil-mo is serving as chief mourner. The funeral procession will depart at 5:50 a.m. on the 14th, with the burial site set for Jahayeon Bundang.

Lee Pil-mo previously opened up about his father’s illness on Channel A’s “Best Friends Documentary: Table for Four.”

At the time, Lee Pil-mo shared the heartbreaking story of how he could not tell his father that his mother had died. His mother passed away from a cerebral infarction in 2023, but he chose not to tell his father because he feared the shock would be too much for him while he was undergoing treatment.

Lee Pil-mo recalled, “My mother was hospitalized, and my father was admitted to a hospital four days later. They began receiving treatment at different hospitals, and three months later, my mother passed away.” He continued, “My father does not hear well, and his memory is not entirely intact. While making funeral arrangements for my mother, I spent a great deal of time wondering how I should tell my father.”

Lee Pil-mo also said that his father had never directly asked about his mother’s absence, adding, “I still have not been able to tell him, but I think he probably knows in some way. Even after one year, and then two years, he has never asked, ‘Where is Mom?’”

He also expressed deep sorrow, saying, “I wonder if my father may have forgotten the woman he lived with all his life.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.