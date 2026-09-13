"I Started with 30 Million Won in Severance Pay" Kim So-young Becomes CEO of a Company Valued at 7 Billion Won; Oh Sang-jin Handles Childcare and Cooking

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] On "Knowing Bros," Kim So-young expressed her gratitude to her husband, Oh Sang-jin, saying that her business success was thanks to him.

The December 12 episode of JTBC's "Knowing Bros" featured comedian-turned-writer Go Myung-hwan, announcer Oh Sang-jin, Kim So-young, and singer Kwon Eun-bi.

Kim So-young shared an update on her life as an entrepreneur. She drew attention by introducing herself as "the CEO of a company that has received 7 billion won in investment" and adding, "We recently launched a cosmetics brand, and it has entered the U.S. market. It is gaining popularity after being featured in European magazines as well."

Kim So-young also candidly admitted, "I was not particularly talented at business to begin with. I became an announcer because I had thought it was a good career since I was young, but I kept feeling that something was not right."

Kim So-young expressed her gratitude to Oh Sang-jin for supporting her. She explained, "My husband had my back. He told me to quit my stable broadcasting job and pursue what I wanted to do, relying only on myself," adding, "I started the business with 30 million won in severance pay. Things did not go well at first, but my husband told me, 'Keep going.' He took care of the childcare, cooking, and household responsibilities."

She added, "I first started the business with 30 million won in severance pay, and my husband told me to keep pursuing my dream. Ten years have passed since then," and said, "I don't think I could have run the business without my husband."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.