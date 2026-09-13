"Look at those credentials"... Ji Ye-eun beams over fiancé VATA's 'Hongdae engineering' background ('Running Man')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Ji Ye-eun revealed the educational background of her fiancé, choreographer VATA, and proudly showed how impressed she was.

On the 12th, SBS uploaded a preview video for 'Running Man' titled, 'He even speaks sweetly when they argue. Why Ji Ye-eun decided to marry her fiancé VATA♥.'

That day, Ji Ye-eun arrived at the 'Running Man' recording amid congratulations from the cast. It came shortly after she announced her marriage.

Ji Ye-eun said she had already decided to get married, which was why she revealed her relationship in April. She continued, "People around me said, 'Isn't it too soon? Are you pregnant before marriage?' But I feel wronged because I don't have a child. We don't have plans for children yet, and I want to enjoy our newlywed life," denying the rumors of a premarital pregnancy.

She also said that her future in-laws liked her, adding, "They love me. They watch 'Running Man' every day."

Meanwhile, Haha highlighted VATA's unexpected intellectual side, saying, "He studies well and reads a lot." Ji Ye-eun proudly added that VATA graduated from Hongdae's engineering college. Yoo Jae-suk then burst out laughing and said, "Oh, you're really impressed by his educational credentials."

Ji Ye-eun made everyone laugh when she said, "VATA only reads books. We're not quite on the same wavelength intellectually."

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun will marry VATA in December after dating him for about a year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.