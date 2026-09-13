Yang-Im Hur, Who Divorced Ko Ji Yong, Celebrates Her Birthday with Hospital Staff and Son Seung-jae: "I Was Truly Happy"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur spent a happy birthday surrounded by congratulations from hospital staff and her son, Seung-jae.

On the 12th, Yang-Im Hur wrote on her social media, "The moment my cheeks shot up when they said, 'Director, happy birthday!' From the perfectly chosen cake and bouquet to the touching card and gifts tailored to my tastes... I was truly happy today thanks to our staff." She added, "Thanks to Seung-jae, who stopped by after finishing academy, I was also able to take a photo in a good mood," expressing her happiness.

In the photos she shared, Yang-Im Hur smiled brightly while holding the bouquet given to her by the staff. She also took a commemorative photo with Seung-jae as they blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

Meanwhile, Yang-Im Hur married Ko Ji Yong in 2013, and they have a son, Seung-jae. In 2017, the entire family appeared on KBS2's The Return of Superman and received widespread affection from viewers. The couple recently announced that they had divorced.

In July, Ko Ji Yong revealed that he had actually divorced Yang-Im Hur two years earlier, saying, "I will continue to do my best as a father. Although we have gone our separate ways as a married couple, we are doing well while supporting each other." Yang-Im Hur has custody of Seung-jae.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.