“Negative Comments Accusing Her of Spending Choi Go-gi’s Money” — PD Lee Ju-eun Opens Up Ahead of Their Remarriage

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Ju-eun, a PD who is preparing to remarry YouTuber Choi Go-gi, drew attention by mentioning unexpected comments directed at her.

On the 12th, a video titled “Our First Date After Cutting My Hair Short” was uploaded to Choi Go-gi’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Choi Go-gi and Lee Ju-eun enjoyed a brunch date in Haenggung-dong.

At the restaurant, Choi Go-gi personally ordered dishes in the style Lee Ju-eun likes. Taking her preferences into account, he chose the menu and said, “Enjoy your meal today. I ordered it in the style you like, Ju-eun.”

As they waited for their food, the two continued their lighthearted conversation. Lee Ju-eun mentioned the online reaction, saying, “People are commenting again that Ju-eun is draining Mr. Go-gi’s money.”

Choi Go-gi responded, “Even if she spends my money, it’s still my money. I have plenty of it.” He continued, “If Ju-eun spends too much money, I say something to her. But she’s never spent that much, so there’s never been anything for me to say.”

Previously, Choi Go-gi revealed on his YouTube channel, Choi Go-gi Parenting Channel, that he was dating Lee Ju-eun, who works as a PD on the channel, with marriage in mind. The two are preparing to remarry next year. In an interview with a media outlet, Choi Go-gi also shared specific wedding plans, saying, “We plan to hold the wedding next year on Jeju Island, Lee Ju-eun’s hometown.”

Meanwhile, Choi Go-gi married YouTuber Yu Gae-ipp in 2016 after a premarital pregnancy, and they had a daughter, Sol-ip. The couple divorced in 2020, and Choi Go-gi has been raising Sol-ip ever since.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.