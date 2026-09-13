‘Lee Ji-hoon’s wife’ Miura Ayane shows off her rounded baby bump in a swimsuit, jokingly calling herself a “chubby pregnant mom” during a happy babymoon in Bali

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Miura Ayane, the wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, showed off her swimsuit look and rounded baby bump during a babymoon.

On the 13th, Miura Ayane shared an update from her second babymoon in Bali, writing, “Today’s outfit for the chubby pregnant mom’s day out.”

The photos showed Miura Ayane enjoying a relaxing time in Bali with her husband, Lee Ji-hoon, and their daughter as they played in the water.

In particular, Miura Ayane drew attention by wearing swimsuits in various designs that highlighted her beautiful baby bump. She also attracted interest by sharing glimpses of her relaxed daily life as an expectant mother of a second child while enjoying happy moments with her family.

Miura Ayane, who is from Japan, married singer Lee Ji-hoon, who is 14 years her senior, in 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rui, in 2024. She is currently pregnant with their second child and has said that the baby is a girl.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.