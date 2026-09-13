Son Ye-jin’s Skirt Rides Up Slightly, and Nana’s Nonchalant Gesture Draws Attention as ‘Real-Woman’ Manners

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Nana has drawn attention after being caught discreetly fixing senior actress Son Ye-jin’s clothing during an interview.

A press conference for the Netflix series ‘The Scandal’ was held on the ninth at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul in Dongdaemun, Seoul.

The event was attended by actors Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana, as well as director Jeong Ji-woo.

Nana particularly drew attention that day by showing confident, considerate manners as she discreetly looked after Son Ye-jin during the interview.

During the interview, Nana noticed that Son Ye-jin’s skirt had ridden up slightly while she was sitting with her legs crossed in a dress. After appearing to hesitate briefly, Nana naturally reached out and adjusted Son Ye-jin’s skirt. She then turned her head and refocused on the interview as if nothing had happened.

Son Ye-jin appeared surprised by Nana’s touch, seemingly unaware of the state of her skirt. She quickly straightened her clothes and thanked Nana afterward.

Nana’s thoughtful yet charming gesture has become a topic of discussion online.

Meanwhile, ‘The Scandal’ is a Netflix series about Lady Cho, a woman of exceptional talent who cannot be confined to the life prescribed for women in the Joseon era; Jo Won, Joseon’s greatest ladies’ man; and Heeyeon, a woman entangled in their bold and dangerous wager over love.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.