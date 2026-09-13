Kim Go-eun Cringes at Close Friend Lee Sang-yi’s ‘Physique Showoff’: “Try Wearing Your T-Shirt a Little Looser”

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Lee Sang-yi thanked fans as his drama “A Bona Fide Killer” came to an end, but a surprising comment from his close friend Kim Go-eun drew laughs.

On the 12th, Lee Sang-yi posted several photos on his account along with the message, “Thank you. At your service.” The photos captured Lee Sang-yi in various moments from the filming of “A Bona Fide Killer,” drawing attention.

In “A Bona Fide Killer,” Lee Sang-yi played Jung Tae-sung, a friend of Gong Hyo-jin’s husband and a police officer who supports justice and the law. The photos showed him in a police uniform with a serious air, as well as immersed in character on set, revealing the effort he put into the role.

What particularly caught people’s attention was Lee Sang-yi’s well-built physique. He shared photos of himself in a police station uniform, wearing a bulletproof vest and dressed in a tight-fitting short-sleeved shirt. His solid, workout-honed build stood out, offering a different look from his usual lean image.

Lee Sang-yi also struck a pose as if firing a gun and approached the shoot fully immersed in his police character. His serious expression, natural poses and sturdy physique combined to heighten the atmosphere of the police role in the drama.

Amid this, a comment from actress Kim Go-eun, known to be a close friend of Lee Sang-yi, instantly changed the mood. The two attended the Korean National University of Arts (K-Arts) as members of the class of 2010 and have remained notably close in the entertainment industry even after making their debuts.

Kim Go-eun commented on Lee Sang-yi’s post, “Try wearing your T-shirt a little looser.” Rather than responding seriously to his character, she showed their special bond with a down-to-earth remark that seemed to suggest she was worried his friend’s physique was being revealed a little too clearly.

Fans also reacted enthusiastically to Kim Go-eun’s comment. As viewers were admiring Lee Sang-yi in his professional element, her one-line remark prompted responses such as, “They really are best friends,” drawing attention to the pair’s comfortable relationship.

Kim Go-eun’s friend-like comment, rather than a straightforward show of support for Lee Sang-yi’s serious work, particularly made people laugh. It offered another source of entertainment by revealing both his on-camera presence as an actor and his relaxed charm around friends.

Meanwhile, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s drama “A Bona Fide Killer” follows the struggles of a working mother with one of the world’s most dangerous professions as she fights to maintain a work-life balance. It ended on the 12th.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.