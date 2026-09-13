'Hangout with Yoo' to Be Off the Air for Three Weeks Due to Asian Games Coverage: "We Ask for Viewers' Understanding"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] 'Hangout with Yoo' will be off the air for three weeks due to coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

On the 12th, the 'Hangout with Yoo' team announced through its official channel, "Notice of the program's cancellation due to coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games," and revealed the schedule.

Accordingly, 'Hangout with Yoo' will not air on September 19, September 26, or October 3. The production team stated, "The program will be off the air for three weeks due to coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games," adding, "We ask for our viewers' deep understanding and wish the national team success."

The broadcast that day also directly mentioned the program's cancellation due to the Asian Games coverage. The cast members had gathered for a meeting with commentator Ahn Jung-hwan ahead of his departure for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Before beginning their discussion, they shared the news that the program would be off the air.

Before the meeting, Yoo Jae-suk told viewers directly, "The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games are taking place, aren't they? Because of the Asian Games, the show won't be on for three weeks."

The cast members had mixed reactions to the sudden three-week break. Heo Kyung-hwan looked troubled by the news that he would not be able to watch the program for three weeks, while Haha drew laughs with a positive response: "I guess we can cheer them on with all we've got for once."

The production team announced the future broadcast schedule, saying, "We'll be back on October 10." Joo Woo-jae expressed surprise, saying, "September is being wiped out completely," while Heo Kyung-hwan could not hide his disappointment, asking, "Isn't that early winter?"

The cast members also expressed their complicated feelings, saying, "Our feelings keep going back and forth," caught between disappointment and their support for the national team. Although they were sorry to take a brief break from the show, they also looked forward to cheering on the national athletes together.

Yoo Jae-suk explained the reason for the meeting, saying, "It is disappointing, but when MBC does a special soccer broadcast, isn't commentator Ahn Jung-hwan the one to call it?" Ahead of the three-week break, the cast met with Ahn Jung-hwan to discuss the Asian Games, offering viewers another source of entertainment.

Meanwhile, 'Hangout with Yoo' will be off the air for three weeks on September 19, September 26, and October 3, before returning to viewers on October 10.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.