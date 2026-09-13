"Thanks to Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu"...Director Lee Chang-dong Wins Grand Jury Prize at Venice (Updated)

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Director Lee Chang-dong has won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival.

The closing ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival was held on Sept. 12 local time at the Palazzo del Cinema in Venice, Italy. Lee Chang-dong received the Grand Jury Prize for his new film "Possible Love."

Lee Chang-dong said, "I made this film to ask what cinema can do and what it must do in an era when work is disappearing and relationships between people are breaking down. I will take your decision to give me this award as a sign that I should continue asking that question. I am grateful to the actors and crew who gave everything on set."

In particular, he credited the lead actors, saying, "I would like to thank Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, who brought this film to life. This award belongs to you."

Director Lee Chang-dong, winner of the Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize for "Possible Love" (Ga-neung-han sa-rang), attends a photocall on the red carpet following the closing ceremony of the 83rd Venice International

The Venice International Film Festival is the world's oldest film festival and is regarded as one of the world's three major film festivals, alongside the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.

This marked the sixth time a Korean film has won an award at the festival. Im Kwon-taek's "The Surrogate Woman" won Kang Soo-yeon the Best Actress award in 1987. In 2002, Lee Chang-dong's "Oasis" won the Silver Lion for Best Director and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Actor, presented to Moon So-ri. Kim Ki-duk's "3-Iron" won the Best Director award in 2004, while "Pietà" received the Golden Lion in 2012. After 24 years, Lee Chang-dong has once again reported a major success in Venice, reaffirming his stature as a master filmmaker.

Jury member Johnnie To, left, presents director Lee Chang-dong with the Grand Jury Prize for the film "Possible Love" during the closing ceremony of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on

Born in 1954, Lee Chang-dong made his directorial debut with "Green Fish" in 1997. He has earned recognition as one of the masters representing 21st-century Korean cinema by creating films that combine artistic merit with commercial appeal, including "Peppermint Candy," "Oasis," "Miryang," "Poetry" and "Burning."

"Possible Love" follows laid-off worker Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) and his wife Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon), as well as documentary filmmaker Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) and her husband Sang-woo (Zo In-sung). The four meet to make a film, confront lives different from their own and discover hidden desires. The acclaimed work received praise as "one of the best films" immediately after its premiere on Sept. 6.

"Possible Love" was released in South Korea on the 23rd and will be released on Netflix in November. It was also selected as South Korea's entry in the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled for next March, and will compete for an Oscar.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.