'Businessman Husband' Ryu Hwa-young Shares Her Feelings on Marriage: "From Romantic Partners to Spouses, We’ll Build a Good Life Together"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Sohee] Ryu Hwa-young, an actress and former member of the group T-ara, shared her thoughts on getting married.

On the 13th, Ryu Hwa-young posted photos from her wedding on her account along with the message, "From romantic partners to spouses."

Ryu Hwa-young shared her feelings, writing, "Today, the two characters meaning 'spouses' quietly settled before our names. The feelings we had as we looked at each other have now become a life moving in the same direction, and I’m excited for the days when we will walk together, looking toward the same place."

She continued, "We will embrace all the days ahead together—the joy, the excitement, and sometimes even the moments when we waver—and walk forward slowly and firmly. We’ll build a good life together." Through these words, she conveyed her overwhelming emotions as she began married life.

The photos showed Ryu Hwa-young wearing a pure white wedding dress, along with happy moments from the ceremony. Having married the person she loves, Ryu Hwa-young revealed her excitement about embarking on a new beginning with a bright smile.

Ryu Hwa-young held her wedding ceremony on the 12th at a private venue in Seoul. The ceremony was held quietly and privately, attended only by relatives from both families and close acquaintances.

Ryu Hwa-young had previously surprised fans in April by personally announcing her marriage. At the time, she said, "Adding certainty to our excitement, we now want to walk the same path. We have decided to become each other’s everything, beyond love. We are getting married on September 12, 2026."

Ryu Hwa-young’s husband is known to be a businessman three years older than her. The two reportedly became husband and wife after building trust and love for each other over a long period.

After her wedding, Ryu Hwa-young has opened a new chapter in her life as both an actress and someone’s wife. As she pledged, "We will embrace all the days ahead together—the joy, the excitement, and sometimes even the moments when we waver—and walk forward slowly and firmly," congratulations have continued to pour in for the couple’s future.

Meanwhile, Ryu Hwa-young debuted as a member of the group T-ara in 2010. After leaving the group in 2012, she transitioned to acting and has continued her career. She established herself as an actress through appearances in the dramas *Hello, My Twenties!*, *My Father Is Strange*, and *The Beauty Inside*.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

The full text of Ryu Hwa-young’s social media post

From romantic partners to spouses.

Today, the two characters meaning 'spouses' quietly settled before our names. ??

The feelings we had as we looked at each other have now become a life moving in the same direction, and I’m excited for the days when we will walk together, looking toward the same place.

All the days ahead,

Embracing together the joy, the excitement, and sometimes even the moments when we waver,

We will walk forward slowly and firmly.

We’ll build a good life together.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.