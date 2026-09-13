"Seo In-young in tears, Jo Mina taken to the emergency room"—Jewelry performs as a complete group for the first time in 20 years despite reported discord ('Immortal Songs')

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Girl group Jewelry performed as a complete group for the first time in 20 years.

The December 12 episode of KBS2's 'Immortal Songs' featured the '2026 New Wave Festival in Ulsan.' Jewelry appeared as the closing act of the first part of the show, performing hit songs that once swept the music scene, including 'One More Time,' 'I Really Like You,' 'Tonight,' and 'Super Star.' More than 10,000 Ulsan residents at the venue enjoyed the performance by following Jewelry's signature ET dance, shaking dance, and the three rounds of applause after the chorus of 'I Really Like You.'

After the performance, Seo In-young expressed her emotion, saying, "Maybe it's menopause. I'm crying again."

Jewelry debuted in 2001 with Jung Yoo-jin, Jun Eun-mi, Lee Ji-hyun, and Park Jung-ah. However, after Jung Yoo-jin and Jun Eun-mi left the group in 2002, Jo Mina and Seo In-young joined the lineup. The group went on to release a string of hit songs and establish itself as one of the leading girl groups of the 2000s. Jewelry later lost momentum as Lee Ji-hyun and Jo Mina left in 2006, followed by Seo In-young and Park Jung-ah in 2010. The group officially disbanded in 2015.

Afterward, only Lee Ji-hyun, Seo In-young, and Park Jung-ah appeared on television as Jewelry. Rumors of discord emerged when Jo Mina did not attend Seo In-young's wedding. Jo Mina voiced her frustration on her personal account, saying that she had not been invited to the wedding. Seo In-young and Jo Mina recently announced their reconciliation through content on Seo In-young's personal channel. Lee Ji-hyun and Park Jung-ah also joined them for a complete Jewelry performance. This time, the group took the stage on a television program as well.

Jo Mina explained, "The setlist included a mix of existing songs and songs that were unfamiliar to Lee Ji-hyun and me, so we worked to narrow the gap among the members."

After the performance, she also said, "For several weeks, I kept up with my father's memorial service, preparations for Jewelry's first performance in 20 years, and a series of lecture schedules without taking a break. My vocal-cord nodules and herniated disk worsened. As soon as I finished all those commitments, I collapsed and was taken to the emergency room. I had endured everything with sheer determination, but once I safely completed it all and the tension lifted, my physical strength suddenly gave out."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.