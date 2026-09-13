"My 17-Year-Old Son Weighs Less Than 50 Kilograms"...The No. 1 Couple on 'Marriage Hell' Has a Shocking Story

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] The shocking story of the eldest son of the "No. 1 couple" will be revealed.

The second story of the No. 1 couple will be aired on MBC's "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell" on the 14th.

The previous episode depicted conflicts between a wife who had not even exchanged everyday conversations with her husband for nearly a year and a husband who put himself before his family. In the second story, viewers will hear about the couple's 17-year-old eldest son, who did not appear throughout the previous episode.

The wife said that her eldest son falls asleep as soon as he returns from school and only becomes active after the entire family has gone to bed. Except when he goes to the bathroom or gets food, he hardly ever leaves his room. Because he refuses the food she prepares and eats only ramen and instant foods, he weighs less than 50 kilograms despite being 17 years old.

The wife divorced when her eldest son was 10 months old and raised him alone for 10 years before remarrying her current husband. Her husband moved into the home where she had been living with her eldest son, and she later gave birth to three children. However, she reportedly failed to properly explain to her eldest son not only the divorce and remarriage but also the arrival of his younger siblings. As the eldest son's inner thoughts are revealed after he was forced to accept changes in his family without any explanation, the wife is said to have been moved to tears.

Meanwhile, Dr. Oh Eun-young, who observed the wife and her eldest son, identifies the unexpected cause of the problem, saying, "The eldest son does not live only in his small room because he dislikes his family."

The program airs at 9 p.m. on the 14th.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter

silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.