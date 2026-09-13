Jewelry Breaks Down in Tears at Reunion After 20 Years: Seo In-young Says, "Maybe It’s Menopause—I’m Crying Again" (Immortal Songs)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] The complete lineup of Jewelry showcased its enduring power on KBS2’s “Immortal Songs.”

The 773rd episode of KBS2’s “Immortal Songs,” which aired on Saturday, the 12th, was presented as Part 1 of the “2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan.” For the past 15 years, “Immortal Songs” has met citizens through large-scale outdoor specials by visiting viewers across the country in person. This time, the show traveled to Ulsan. Beginning with the “2023 Rock Festival in Ulsan,” it has continued its special connection with the city for four consecutive years through the “2024 First-Half King of Kings Special,” the “2025 Rock Festival in Ulsan,” and now the “2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan.”

Held with more than 10,000 spectators against the beautiful backdrop of Taehwagang National Garden in Ulsan, Part 1 featured six acts—Lee Seung-gi, Forestella, Lee Chan-won, Dayoung, Click-B, and Jewelry—and heated up the city. Lee Seung-gi opened the festival with “Gale Road.” True to his reputation as the king of live performances, he filled the stage with hit songs including “I’m by Your Side” and “Because You’re My Woman.”

Dayoung, who has established herself as the next-generation solo queen, took the second stage. With her recently released single “FLIRTY,” she showcased a confident yet sexy charm and raised the energy at the festival with her powerful live vocals and performance.

Click-B, the original flower-boy band, returned as a complete group after 11 years and took the third stage. The band performed long-loved songs such as “Undefeated,” “Forgotten Love,” and “Violet Fragrance,” winning cheers from Ulsan fans with their unchanged vocal ability and youthful looks despite their lengthy hiatus. Many fans who attended the festival carrying green balloons, a symbol of the group’s fandom during Click-B’s active years, added to the emotion.

The cheers reached a peak when Lee Chan-won, an idol of the trot scene and a singer born in Ulsan, took the next stage. He captured the hearts of citizens with “Ulsan Arirang,” a song that perfectly suits the city, and his hit “My Long Journey.” His lively performance brought fans of all ages—from young children to senior citizens—together, creating a notable scene of intergenerational unity.

The fifth stage belonged to the crossover group Forestella. The group filled the Taehwagang area with emotion by reinterpreting famous songs such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Piano Man,” and “Despacito” in its own style. Forestella’s fantastic harmonies, in particular, offered the grandeur and emotion of watching several operas, leading Ulsan citizens into a world of fantasy.

The sixth stage was a special collaboration befitting the purpose of the “2026 NEW WAVE Festival,” which represents a new wave connecting generations. Seo In-young and Dayoung, who met recently at a Waterbomb event and promised to perform together in the future, took the stage with “Cinderella.” Their performance drew attention even before the broadcast as a meeting between the “original Cinderella” and the “2026 Cinderella.” Dayoung added special meaning to the performance by recreating the outfit and high heels Seo In-young had worn in the past. She said, “Seo In-young was my role model and star when I was young.”

The final stage was decorated by Jewelry, the girl group that dominated the Korean music scene in the early 2000s. Reunited as a complete group for the first time in 20 years with Park Jung-ah, Lee Ji-hyun, Seo In-young, and Jo Mina, Jewelry showcased the appeal of the original girl crush with era-defining hits including “One More Time,” “I Like You,” “Tonight,” and “Super Star.” Looking at the members who had joined her onstage, Seo In-young said, “Maybe it’s menopause—I’m crying again,” and expressed her gratitude to the citizens. More than 10,000 Ulsan citizens responded with Jewelry’s signature dances, including the ET dance and the shaking dance, as well as applause in time with “I Like You.” Fireworks in vivid colors erupted throughout the Taehwagang area, bringing the festival together as one.

“Immortal Songs,” which creates legendary videos viewers want to watch again every week, airs every Saturday at 6:05 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.