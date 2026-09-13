Dana of The Grace Makes First Appearance in Four Years, Shares Shocking Confession: "I Wanted to Be Forgotten"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Dana of the group The Grace has appeared publicly for the first time in four years.

Dana said on her account on the 12th, "I posted a story on an impulse at dawn, went to sleep and woke up without thinking much, but there were so many messages that I couldn't reach the end no matter how many times I read them... Thank you."

She continued, "To those who sent me messages every birthday during the years I didn't look back, those who created stories and mentioned me on the anniversaries of Dana and The Grace, and those who sent love letters filled with such immense longing and love: I am sincerely sorry and grateful to everyone who worked so hard to find me while I wanted to be forgotten."

Dana also posted a selfie by a swimming pool, saying, "My feed is just too winter-themed." In the released photo, she drew attention by showing off her unchanged beauty despite the extreme close-up.

Born in 1986, Dana made her debut in the 2000 film 'Age of Peace' and became a solo singer with her first full-length album, 'Dana,' in 2001. She later made her debut again as a member of The Grace in 2005. However, The Grace effectively disbanded, and Dana became the subject of speculation about health problems after appearing to have gained considerable weight. She seemed to be preparing for a comeback after successfully losing weight in 2022, but halted all activities in 2024 and even switched her social media account to private. Dana also did not attend when the members of The Grace reunited after a long absence through content on KIM JAE JOONG's personal channel last year. Instead, the members shared an update, saying, "Dana declined to appear, saying that she was not ready yet."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.