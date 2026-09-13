Cha Ye-ryun's Husband Joo Sang-wook Keeps a Close Eye on Their 9-Year-Old Daughter: "If She Brings Home a Boyfriend..." (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Joo Sang-wook showed his doting-father side.

Joo Sang-wook, who is enjoying a second heyday with the hit drama Manager Kim, will appear as a special MC on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s My Little Old Boy, airing on the 13th.

Joo Sang-wook recently appeared at the SBS My Little Old Boy studio. The Mother Avengers then directed a barrage of complaints at Joo Sang-wook, who played the "ultimate villain" in Manager Kim, a drama that recorded a peak viewership rating of 27.1%. Joo Sang-wook, who said this was his first full-fledged villain role since his debut, surprised everyone by expressing satisfaction, saying, "It was so much fun." He explained that he felt a strange sense of catharsis from playing a powerful character whose every word became reality. He also revealed that he was unexpectedly subjected to a barrage of abuse from citizens after visiting a fish market while the drama was airing, raising questions about what had happened to him.

Joo Sang-wook then revealed So Ji-sub's extraordinary "pure-gold flex" in Manager Kim, where the two actors were locked in a tense confrontation. After the drama ended, So Ji-sub reportedly bought pure gold with his own money and gave it to every actor and staff member who had worked hard with him. When Joo Sang-wook confirmed that he had also received pure gold, the studio erupted in admiration. MC Shin Dong-yup, seemingly unwilling to be outdone, made a surprise pledge, saying, "If I ever do the final shoot for My Little Old Boy..." The studio reportedly burst into laughter, leaving viewers curious about what pledge he made.

Meanwhile, Joo Sang-wook, who is celebrating his 10th year of marriage to Cha Ye-ryun, showed his doting-father side when the conversation turned to his daughter, who is now 9. He proudly said that his daughter's personality resembles his own. When asked, "Between your mother and father, whose personality would you like her to resemble more?" he chose himself without hesitation, only to ask later that the footage be edited, prompting laughter. He also struggled to answer when asked, "How would you feel if your daughter brought home a boyfriend you didn't like?" He reportedly surprised everyone by even previewing drastic measures to prevent his daughter from dating. Attention is focused on what last resort the doting father Joo Sang-wook has devised.

From the "ultimate villain" in Manager Kim to a real-life doting father, Joo Sang-wook's unexpected charm can be seen on SBS's My Little Old Boy, airing Sunday the 13th. Meanwhile, that day's episode of SBS's My Little Old Boy will air at 9:30 p.m. due to coverage of Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.