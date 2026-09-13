The Reality Behind BigBang’s Concerts That Fans Couldn’t Attend Even for 700,000 Won: “Including Sign-Language Interpretation”

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] They are true legends.

The group BigBang moved fans around the world with a considerate and ambitious world tour.

BigBang held its world tour, “XX: COSMOS,” at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, on the 4th and 5th, and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on the 11th.

Although the U.S. concerts were held without any promotion, all tickets sold out early, including seats with restricted views. In particular, resale prices for the MetLife Stadium concert in New Jersey soared to as much as $535, or approximately 720,000 won.

BigBang heated up the venues with a parade of hit songs, including “Fantastic Baby,” “Loser,” “IF YOU,” “Haru Haru,” “Lies,” and “IF YOU,” while the audience responded by singing along in Korean. BigBang debuted in 2006, before smartphones were even released. Despite the group being cut in half after Seungri and T.O.P. left amid various controversies, BigBang sold out a U.S. stadium concert on its 20th anniversary without any notable promotion, using self-produced songs, and even led fans to sing along in Korean rather than English. This demonstrates just how powerful BigBang remains.

Above all, BigBang showed deep consideration for its fans. The group included sign-language interpreters at the concerts so that people with hearing impairments could fully enjoy the performances.

Jason, a photographer working in New York, posted a video on his account showing a man translating the concert into sign language from the audience area. Netizens showered the post with praise, saying, “It’s so wonderful to see” and “This warms my heart.”

BigBang will continue its world tour in France, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.