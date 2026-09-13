Ahn Jung-hwan Proudly Announces Daughter’s Job After NYU Graduation in Korea... Pays for a Celebratory Meal: “She Said She’d Save Money” (‘Hangout with Yoo’)

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon Sun Jo] Ahn Jung-hwan shared the news that his daughter Ri-won, who graduated from New York University in the United States, had landed a job.

The December 12 episode of MBC’s ‘Hangout with Yoo’ featured the segment ‘Going to Italy for An-ne,’ in which Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae and Yang Sang-guk enjoyed a trip through Italy in Korea with Ahn Jung-hwan.

When the cast visited an Italian restaurant that day, they asked Ahn Jung-hwan what he usually did on his days off. He replied, “I’m almost always at home on my days off, and I rarely schedule work on Saturdays and Sundays. I have to adjust to my children.”

He added, “I’m sometimes late on regular days, and even when I have time, the children have to go to school. On weekends, I can adjust my schedule, so I try to accommodate the children as much as possible,” showing his family-oriented side.

When Haha asked, “Don’t the children also want to spend weekends with their friends?” Ahn Jung-hwan replied, “That’s why we used to eat out as a family often, but these days, the children mostly go out to meet their friends.”

Ahn Jung-hwan also shared updates about his daughter Ri-won, who is now an adult, and his son Ri-hwan, a high school senior. He explained, “Ri-won graduated in May and came back to Korea. She got a job and went to work today for her second day. She had been going to job interviews, and then she said she needed to save money. She went to work when I left.”

After joking that his son Ri-hwan “has no manners,” he admitted, “I understood it when he was going through puberty, but as the children grow up, it seems their opinions are becoming increasingly stronger. In the past, when I told them to do something, they would say they understood. Now, they keep explaining why they should do it and sharing their own thoughts.” He added, “At the same time, I also feel that my child has grown a lot.”

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk said, “The most shocking thing I heard today is that Ri-won already has a job,” and urged Ahn Jung-hwan, “You should treat us today to celebrate her getting a job.”

Although Ahn Jung-hwan grumbled, “Why should I pay when Ri-won is the one who got a job?” he willingly paid for the meal. Afterward, he joked, “Ri-won was the one who installed Apple Pay for me,” and added, “Ri-won, Dad spent money.”

Meanwhile, Ahn Jung-hwan married Lee Hye-won, a former Miss Korea who is three years younger than him, in 2001. They have a daughter, Ri-won, and a son, Ri-hwan. Ri-won is known to have majored in sports management at New York University, a prestigious private university in the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.