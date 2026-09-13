Pregnant Sora Choi Shows Off Her Full-Term Baby Bump Wearing Only a Towel—A Top Model’s Unmistakable Aura

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Model Sora Choi shared an update from her pregnancy, giving fans a glimpse into the happy daily life of an expectant mother.

On the 13th, Sora Choi posted several photos on her account along with the caption, "Summer story."

The photos captured Sora Choi’s life during pregnancy. She appeared to be enjoying a peaceful routine, practicing yoga to care for her body and mind and spending relaxing moments listening to music. She also drew attention by sharing a touching moment in which she appeared moved while looking at an ultrasound image of her baby.

In particular, her noticeably rounded D-line, or baby bump, was clearly visible. With both hands neatly resting on her belly, Sora Choi looked calmly at the camera. The images captured a heartwarming moment of happiness as an expectant mother—different from the charisma she displayed on the runway as a model.

Sora Choi continued to showcase her beauty during pregnancy. Even in the natural setting, she maintained her distinctive model-like aura, captivating viewers.

Last May, Sora Choi’s agency, Ghost Agency, confirmed, "It is true that Sora Choi is pregnant." Before the official announcement, Sora Choi had already made headlines by walking in the 2026 Chanel Métiers d’Art Collection show, confidently taking the runway while pregnant. At the time, her naturally visible baby bump and professional runway presence also drew considerable attention.

Sora Choi, who was born in 1992, married photographer Kove Lee in 2019. The couple became husband and wife in a private wedding ceremony in Bali, Indonesia.

Fans are continuing to send congratulations and support as Sora Choi begins a new chapter in life, becoming a parent seven years after her marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.