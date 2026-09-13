Ji Ye-eun, Visiting Her Future In-Laws in Chungju for VATA, Even Gave Up Kim Jong-kook’s Concert: “They Farm” (“Running Man”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Ji Ye-eun proudly said that her future parents-in-law like her so much that they watch “Running Man” every week.

The December 13 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Running Man” will feature a surprise wedding celebration party for Ji Ye-eun, the “December bride.”

During a recent recording, the members prepared a celebration for Ji Ye-eun, who had surprised everyone by announcing her marriage to VATA. The “bride-to-be” could not hide her embarrassment at the members’ warm welcome.

Yoo Jae-suk said, “You announced your relationship with VATA at the beginning of this year,” adding, “You had already decided to get married when you announced the relationship.” Ji Ye-eun directly denied rumors of a premarital pregnancy, saying, “People around me say it’s early and ask if I’m pregnant before marriage, but it’s unfair because I’m not pregnant.” She added, “We don’t have any plans yet. We want to enjoy being newlyweds for a while.”

Ji Ye-eun also opened up about why she decided to marry VATA. She said, “He is an incredibly warm person. Even when we argue, he speaks kindly,” adding, “When I was sick, he stayed by my side and supported me.”

She continued, “I think the best kind of person is someone who stays reliably by your side when you are having a really difficult time or are sick,” expressing her affection for VATA.

When asked whether her future in-laws liked her, she proudly replied, “They like me very much,” adding, “My future parents-in-law watch ‘Running Man’ every week.”

She explained, “The reason I couldn’t attend senior Kim Jong-kook’s concert was that I went to Chungju to visit his mother,” adding, “My future parents-in-law farm in Chungju.”

When Ji Ye-eun said that her future in-laws lived in Chungju, Ji Suk-jin was delighted. The project group formed by Ji Ye-eun and Ji Suk-jin is called “CHOONGJU JI-C.” The two celebrated their special connection by shouting together, “Chungju Ji-C cross!”

When asked whether VATA had proposed to her, Ji Ye-eun answered with a nasal tone, “He did.” She then smiled shyly and said, “Talking about things like this is embarrassing.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.